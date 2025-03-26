Moratorium on Kennesaw State University off-campus housing extended

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A moratorium on new off-campus student housing for Kennesaw State University has been extended by Cobb County commissioners.

Commissioners voted unanimously to extend the moratorium for six months, making it more challenging for students without a place to live to find housing off-campus.

This comes a week after Kennesaw State University broke ground on a new residence hall.

According to Cobb County Spokesperson Ross Cavitt, the extension will provide the commission time to focus on the county development code which guides where new development goes.

Officials are hopeful the moratorium extension will help minimize traffic and decreased property values near student housing.

There are currently more than 47,000 students at Kennesaw State University making it the third largest enrollment in Georgia.