Kennesaw State University breaks ground on new residence hall

MARIETTA, GA — Kennesaw State University hosts a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday signaling the start of construction of a new residence hall.

The new residence hall will raise the number of student beds to more than 6,300 across KSU’s Kennesaw and Marietta campuses.

The Summit 2 Residence Hall will house 462 students, mostly freshman on the Kennesaw campus. The nearly 97,000 square foot dorm will be a mix of single- and double-bedroom suites, along with community areas, and study spaces.

It’s set to open ahead of the Fall 2026 semester next to the Summit 1 Residence Hall which began housing students three years-ago.

WSB Radio’s Cheryl Castro contributed to this story.