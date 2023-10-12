Mom says she found out her son had been hit by MARTA bus when police called from his phone

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A young teenage boy is recovering from surgery after he was hit by a MARTA bus on Wednesday.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with the boy’s mother who says she found out her son had been hit when a police officer called her from his phone.

The boy, whose identity has not been released, was crossing Covington Highway in a crosswalk just before 9 a.m.

He broke his leg in several places and underwent emergency surgery just a few hours after the accident.

