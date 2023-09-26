Mom says friends set up 19-year-old shot to death in Cobb home invasion robbery

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a 19-year-old shot to death in a Cobb County home invasion said investigators believe he knew at least one of his killers.

Aiden Shaw was shot to death at his Acworth apartment four months ago. Four people have since been arrested in connection to his death.

Ashley Senger, Shaw’s mother, wants her son’s killers to know the huge void they left in her family’s life.

“(He was) energetic, ambitious, prankster funny,” Senger said. “(He was a) hunter. He loved to fish.”

Senger said he loved the outdoors and his dogs.

His sister, Sophia Welch, said he would always try to make her laugh.

Now, all his family has left are pictures and videos of Shaw, memories they find themselves revisiting all the time.

“It’s just sadness every single day,” Welch said.

Senger said Shaw’s last words to her were to tell her he loved her and tell her to let his brothers and sisters know he loved them. A few days later, he was dead.

“He was essentially set up by a friend,” Senger said. “A friend had three boys go rob him, not once but twice. And the second time, it didn’t end well. I want them to know that they didn’t just affect me. There are at least 20 people that every day it’s a struggle for them, just like for me.”

The other people charged with murder have been identified as 20-year-old Jaiden Colon-Crawford, 18-year-old David Travis and 22-year-old Cibias Vieira.

All four men are being charged with murder during the commission of a felony, burglary and two counts of aggravated assault and being held in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Welch said she is still adjusting to being the oldest sibling now.

“I’m so used to having an older brother and now I’m the oldest in the house,” Welch said. “It’s different, feeling like I don’t have anyone to protect me anymore.”

Three of the suspects were offered plea deals and will be sentenced in a few weeks.