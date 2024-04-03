Mom accused of killing 5-year-old son left in suitcase smiles, makes bizarre statements in court

INDIANA — A Georgia mother accused of killing her 5-year-old son and leaving him in a suitcase on the side of an Indiana road was finally in court Tuesday.

Police said Dejaune Anderson killed her son Cairo two years ago. She’s been charged with murder, neglect of a dependent that resulted in death, and obstruction of justice.

Anderson made some bizarre statements in an Indiana court before she was denied bond. Her trial date is set for August.

Photographers snapped several photos of Anderson as she walked into the courtroom Thursday morning. She looked ready for her first appearance since her arrest in California, but the minute she opened her mouth, the judge realized something wasn’t right.

When asked to state her name, Anderson responded, “I am Princess Khalifa Hatan Tupac Bay II, representing the entity Dejaune Anderson.

Anderson showed no emotion during the hearing and even smiled at times. An Indiana prosecutor argued that Anderson didn’t deserve a bond because she has been a fugitive for a few years.

Anderson objected and told the judge that she’s not a fugitive because NASA has been watching her from space. She also claimed to not need an attorney because she is representing herself.

“If you want to represent yourself, you’re going to have to learn the rules of evidence and the rules of procedure,” Judge Larry W. Medlock said. “Because if you conduct yourself like this, make these types of objections, you have no chance In the world.”

The judge encouraged Anderson to at least let a public defender represent her but she refused. Her trial date is set for August, but several people were concerned with her mental fitness after the hearing.