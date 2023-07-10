MLB Draft: 5 former Georgia high school standouts selected in first round

SEATTLE — The 2023 Major League Baseball Draft began Sunday night and once again, Georgia shined bright on the first night.

Five players who played high school baseball in the Peach State heard their names called during the first round and competitive balance A rounds. One of them will play for the home team.

The Atlanta Braves selected Florida pitcher Hurston Waldrep with the No. 24 pick. Waldrep grew up in Thomasville and excelled on the diamond and the football field for Thomasville High School.

The right-hander played for two seasons at Southern Miss before he transferred to Florida. Last month, the junior helped the Gators reach the College World Series finals.

Meanwhile, a Parkview High School star will trade his Braves gear in for a Mets cap. New York selected Colin Houck, who won the WSB-TV Montlick Injury Attorneys 2023 Male Athlete of the Year award, with the No. 32 pick.

Waldrep and Houck weren’t the only Georgia high school talent selected in the first round.

The Colorado Rockies picked up Tennessee pitcher Chase Dollander, who is from Evans. He played at Georgia Southern his freshman year before he transferred to Tennessee. Dollander won the Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Year in 2022.

Down in Sharpsburg, Trinity Christian Academy star and Georgia Tech commit Tai Peete may be heading to the Emerald City. The Seattle Mariners selected the shortstop with the No. 30 overall pick during the Competitive Balance Round A. Peete is used to shining on the national stage after he made it to the Little League World Series back in 2018.

It’s been quite the summer for LSU pitcher Ty Floyd. After the Tigers won the College World Series last month, Floyd will now don a Reds jersey. Cincinnati selected the former Rockmart High School standout with the No. 38 pick overall in the Competitive Balance Round A





