Minor shot at Atlanta apartment complex, police investigating

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a minor injured.

The shooting happened at 3901 Campbellton Road SW on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have not yet identified the victim or his condition. No suspect information has been released.

The address matches one that belongs to Cascade Glen Apartment Homes.

WSB previously reported on a double shooting at the complex in January where an 18-year-old was killed.

A 16-year-old was also shot in the arm during that same shooting. Police did not identify the victims.



