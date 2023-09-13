Metro cities urging people to stop leaving guns in their cars

ATLANTA — Some 1,200 guns have been stolen from cars in Atlanta this year, and police say those stolen guns get used in other crimes. And it’s not just happening in Atlanta.

Gwinnett County police say 66% of thefts from cars in their county come from unlocked vehicles.

“From here to date, we’ve had about 266 stolen guns from vehicles alone,” Juan Madiedo said from the Gwinnett County Police Department.

And guns stolen from vehicles can be used later in other crimes.

“It really creates the beginning of a pipeline for the illegal use of weapons that ultimately get used in crimes,” Georgia state law professor Timothy Lytton said.

Lytton says that Georgia laws make tracking the number of stolen guns in the state difficult.

The most recent data shows that on average 14,000 guns are stolen from Georgia residents every year.

“I think this is something all Georgians, whether they are gun advocates or in favor of gun control need to take pretty seriously,” Lytton said.

This is why Atlanta police are asking for your help in their Clean Car Campaign, to make sure your valuables are hidden and not using your car as a gun storage facility.

“Help us help you and secure your firearms in someplace secure and not in a vehicle,” Madiedo said.

Police said to make sure you don’t have valuables in sight, don’t leave backpacks or other things in your car that could make you a potential target, and of course, lock your car.