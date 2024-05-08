Georgia adds Vandy standout Tyrin Lawrence, former Peach State 3A player of year

ATHENS — The addition of Vanderbilt graduate transfer Tyrin Lawrence has kept Georgia basketball on a roll this offseason.

Lawrence, the 2019 Georgia Class 3A Player of the Year while at Morgan County High School, signed with UGA and will return to play for his home state school next season.

Lawrence averaged a team-high 14.6 points per game in SEC action for the Commodores last season, also earning SEC Academic Honor Roll recognition in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

Georgia has added seven players for the 2024-25 season — five transfers and two Top 50 high school prospects -- and is coming off its first 20-win season since 2016.

