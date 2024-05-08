College

While national media puts Ohio State over Georgia, Vegas still sees Bulldogs as title favorites

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Kirby Smart (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during Georgia's game against Florida State in the 90th Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

With spring practice officially behind us and the transfer portal closed, we’ve officially entered the talking season part of the college football calendar.

While there isn’t much real news out there, plenty in the college football sphere still have some thoughts on the upcoming 2024 season.

And more than a few now see Ohio State as the No. 1 team in the country, placing them above the Georgia Bulldogs.

Joel Klatt of Fox and Brad Crawford of 247Sports both placed the Buckeyes above the Bulldogs in their top 25 rankings for the 2024 season.

