ESPN says Georgia offense has ‘plenty of firepower returning and more talent coming this summer’

When you lose players as talented as Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey to the NFL, it’s fair to ask some questions about what a team has coming back on offense.

But the Georgia Bulldogs seem to ease some of those concerns coming out of spring practice.

In a recent article detailing overreactions for every top 25, ESPN’s Mark Schlabach explains why concerns about the Georgia offense are overstated.

“Georgia still has plenty of firepower returning and more talent coming this summer,” Schlabach said. " (Carson) Beck should be even better in his second full season as a starter -- he’s trending as the potential No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft. Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas should emerge as go-to receivers after transferring to Georgia before the 2023 season, and Dillon Bell is a versatile playmaker as well. Miami transfer Colbie Young looked like a red-zone threat in the spring. Junior tight end Oscar Delp is another future NFL draft pick, and Stanford transfer Benjamin Yurosek will give Beck another proven target.”

REad more at DawgNation.com