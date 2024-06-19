Metro Atlanta solicitor general indicted on a dozen charges of theft and false statements

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Solicitor General has been indicted on two dozen of theft and false statements.

Attorney General Chris Carr announced Tuesday that Stephanie Woodard has been indicted on 11 counts of theft and 13 counts of false statements and writings.

According to Carr’s office, Woodard unlawfully acquired funds from Hall County and the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia to cover personal expenses from July 2018 to Sept. 2022.

The indictment also alleges that Woodard got reimbursed for travel expenses she had already submitted or for travel that never happened.

“Those elected to uphold the law must operate honestly, ethically and transparently, and anything less undermines our system,” said Carr. “Theft of taxpayer dollars and falsifying documents to cover up that theft are entirely unacceptable. As with any case brought by our Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit, we follow the facts and evidence to ensure justice for the people of Georgia.”

The indictment contains multiple allegations, including that she claimed a meal at a local restaurant was an expense for abuse awareness and that a purchase on her P-card at Target was for a victim.

Woodard was appointed the Solicitor General for Hall County by the governor in 2008.



