Two metro Atlanta area deputies arrested, placed on administrative leave

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — Metro Atlanta’s Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Office of Professional Standards has placed two employees on administrative leave after being arrested on Monday.

The first employee is a certified deputy who was involved in domestic-related criminal actions.

The second employee is a detention deputy who was involved in the excessive use of force with an inmate at the Rockdale County Jail.

The certified deputy was charged with peeping tom and eavesdropping and remains on administrative leave pending due process.

The detention deputy was terminated as a probationary employee and was charged with aggravated assault, battery, and violation of oath of office.

Their identities were not released by officials.

Both deputies are being held at another facility.

Sheriff Eric J. Levett said, “I want to be clear that when any of my staff are involved in any misconduct, whether it is violating the rights of an inmate or a violation of the law, they will be held accountable. I hold every one of my employees at a high level of accountability and their actions shall never tarnish the trust we have from the community we serve. Every case of misconduct by any employee of the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office will be investigated thoroughly with transparency and will be arrested and charged accordingly.”