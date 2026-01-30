Metro Atlanta schools warn of consequences as anti-ICE walkouts planned

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County is among the latest metro Atlanta school districts warning students about potential consequences tied to calls for student walkouts protesting ICE.

In a statement, Gwinnett County Public Schools says discipline is based solely on student conduct, and any student who leaves class or school grounds will face consequences. The district says those consequences are based on what it calls “learning, accountability, and support.”

Paulding County School District has also issued a warning, telling students they will be held to their code of conduct. The district says while it respects students’ rights to free expression, activities that disrupt learning are not permitted.

The warnings come as anti-ICE protesters have called for national protests Friday and Saturday at schools and businesses across the country. Protest organizers are urging people to leave school, leave work, and not shop as part of what they describe as a nationwide shutdown.

As students plan walkouts for Friday, both Gwinnett and Paulding counties say leaving school grounds or classes during the school day is considered a disruption.

Paulding County says school administrations and its security department will be monitoring campus activities. Gwinnett County officials say leaving school grounds during the school day is not permitted.

WSB Radio’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story.