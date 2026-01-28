Metro Atlanta school district warns students against planned anti-ICE walkout

COBB COUNTY, GA — As anti-ICE walkouts continue at schools across metro Atlanta, Cobb County School District officials are urging students to think twice about participating in a planned walkout later this week.

In a statement to families, the district says it is aware of efforts by external groups to recruit students to leave class and attend a rally scheduled for Friday.

School officials say teachers and principals respect students’ rights to express their views in a non-disruptive way, but emphasize that students are expected to remain in class and engaged in learning throughout the school day.

The district warns that any student who violates the code of conduct by leaving or disrupting class will face consequences, including the possibility of out-of-school suspension. Officials also say students could lose privileges such as parking, participation in sports, and other extracurricular activities.

Cobb County schools are encouraging parents to speak with their children about what the district calls “appropriate civic engagement,” and the importance of not disrupting school operations.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.