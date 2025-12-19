Metro Atlanta school superintendent announces retirement

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — The superintendent of Clayton County Schools announced in a video message his plan to retire.

Dr. Anthony W. Smith says he wants to spend more time with his kids and grandkids.

He took over as the interim superintendent for Clayton County Schools in Dec. 2022 when his predecessor retired.

“Retiring mid-year allows the board the time to ensure the next superintendent is in place well before the next school year,” Dr. Smith said.

Last year, the Clayton County Board of Education voted unanimously to extend his contract.

Dr. Smith cites the district’s improvement in academic outcomes, discipline and organizational structures as his biggest accomplishments.

Dr. Smith’s retirement takes effect on Feb. 1, 2026.