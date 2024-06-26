Clayton County Board of Education votes unanimously to extend superintendent’s contract

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Board of Education voted this week to extend its superintendent’s contract.

The board unanimously approved a new contract for Dr. Anthony W. Smith at its monthly meeting on Monday. He will remain the head of the district through at least the 2026-2027 school year.

“I am humbled by the confidence the Board of Education has demonstrated by unanimously approving this extension of my contract,” Smith said. “It is an honor and a privilege to continue serving our community in this capacity and I look forward to Building a Better Tomorrow, Today for our students, staff, parents, and Clayton County communities as a whole.”

Smith took over as the interim superintendent for Clayton County Schools in Dec. 2022 when his predecessor retired. The board later voted to remove the interim tag.

Smith has nearly 30 years of experience with Clayton County Schools when he began his career as a teacher in 1995.

Board members said they have been impressed with Smith’s vision for the district.

“Dr. Smith’s tenacity in laying the groundwork for strategic improvement throughout the school district and his support of the district’s overall Strategic Plan is evident in his accomplishments to date,” said board chair Dr. Jessie Goree.