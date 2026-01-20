Students across metro Atlanta plan walkouts protesting ICE and immigration policies

KENNESAW, GA — Students across metro Atlanta are planning an organized walkout Tuesday as part of a national day of action protesting immigration policies and ICE.

Students at Kennesaw State University are among those participating. Organizers say students plan to walk out of classes at 13 high schools and colleges across Georgia. At KSU, students and faculty will gather for a rally on the campus green.

Campus organizer Grace Blomberg with Students for Socialism at Kennesaw State University says students across the country are refusing to stay silent.

“We’ve actually seen that people all across the nation are responding to this,” Blomberg said. “In Minneapolis, students, high school students are walking out of classes. People are flooding the streets.”

Blomberg says the protests are tied to demonstrations in Minneapolis following the shooting death of Renee Good by an ICE officer. Students are also opposing U.S. military action in Venezuela that removed President Nicolas Maduro from power.

She says the walkout is also timed to mark one year since President Trump took office for a second term.

“Students and workers alike see that the Democratic Party isn’t going to come to save us,” Blomberg said. “We can’t actually wait for November or another election. We need to be doing what we can now.”

Blomberg says students at Kennesaw State have already seen cuts to DEI, Black studies and philosophy programs, which she says has added urgency to the protests.

Local organizer Stephan Sellers with the Party for Socialism and Liberation says they expect adults to join the demonstrations as well.

“Students and working class people alike, and that includes professors and teachers, recognize the urgency of the moment that we’re in right now,” Sellers said.

A citywide rally is planned for 5 p.m. Tuesday at Hurt Park on Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta. The student walkout is set for noon.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.