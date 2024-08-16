Local

Metro Atlanta police were looking for stolen cars, but they also found massive amount of drugs, guns

Drugs, guns and cash found by Stockbridge police (Stockbridge Police Department)

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Police in Stockbridge were searching a home for stolen cars, which they found, but they weren’t expecting to find drugs, guns and thousands in cash.

Officers went to a home on Carrera Road where they found three cars with altered VINs, which likely meant they were stolen.

While searching the property, police found:

  • 18 guns, three of which were stolen
  • 875 grams of MDMA
  • 337 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
  • 627 grams of marijuana
  • Xanax
  • Oxycodone
  • Stolen or fraudulent credit cards
  • Stolen or fraudulent identity documents
  • $37,000 in cash

Two men, who are both convicted felons, were detained at the home. Both were confirmed to be convicted felons.

Their exact charges are unclear.

