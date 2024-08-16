Metro Atlanta police were looking for stolen cars, but they also found massive amount of drugs, guns

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Police in Stockbridge were searching a home for stolen cars, which they found, but they weren’t expecting to find drugs, guns and thousands in cash.

Officers went to a home on Carrera Road where they found three cars with altered VINs, which likely meant they were stolen.

While searching the property, police found:

18 guns, three of which were stolen

875 grams of MDMA

337 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

627 grams of marijuana

Xanax

Oxycodone

Stolen or fraudulent credit cards

Stolen or fraudulent identity documents

$37,000 in cash

Two men, who are both convicted felons, were detained at the home. Both were confirmed to be convicted felons.

Their exact charges are unclear.