Metro Atlanta police were looking for stolen cars, but they also found massive amount of drugs, guns

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Police in Stockbridge were searching a home for stolen cars, which they found, but they weren’t expecting to find drugs, guns and thousands in cash.
Officers went to a home on Carrera Road where they found three cars with altered VINs, which likely meant they were stolen.
While searching the property, police found:
- 18 guns, three of which were stolen
- 875 grams of MDMA
- 337 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
- 627 grams of marijuana
- Xanax
- Oxycodone
- Stolen or fraudulent credit cards
- Stolen or fraudulent identity documents
- $37,000 in cash
Two men, who are both convicted felons, were detained at the home. Both were confirmed to be convicted felons.
Their exact charges are unclear.