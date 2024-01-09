Metro Atlanta pediatric dentist found with child pornography videos at his home, FBI says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation have arrested a metro Atlanta pediatric dentist after a search warrant found child pornography videos at his home.

Dr. Paul Bogeun Kim now faces federal possession of child pornography charges.

According to the complaint filed in federal court last month, Kim was connected to an IP address that had purchased child porn from a known child sexual exploitation ring. Investigators say Kim paid approximately $250 in cryptocurrency to the sexual exploitation ring.

Kim’s phone was determined to be the device used to complete the purchase.

He admitted to creating an account to purchase a video of a girl he believed was 17 or 18 years old.

Agents found more devices at his home, one of which included a file called “Minor Victim”, which was a nearly-20-minute video of a young girl being forced to perform sexual acts by someone else over Snapchat. In the video, she identified herself as being 14, about to turn 15.

FBI agents were able to interview a victim of the sexual exploitation ring and determined that what she was forced to do matched the video on Kim’s hard drive.

Last week, Kim posted a $100,000 bond and was released on monitored house arrest, with no access to the internet or children.

He works out of practices in Austell, Dunwoody and Forsyth County. The FBI has notified the licensing board.

