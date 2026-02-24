Georgia House advances bill requiring weapons detection systems at school entrances

ATLANTA — School safety is on the mind of lawmakers at the Georgia House of Representatives, which advanced a bill requiring schools to install weapons detection systems at entrances.

House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration said the proposal would provide an additional layer of protection for students and staff.

“This bill builds on existing school safety plans and legislation that has been passed to provide local school systems with available grants so that these decisions are made on the local level,” Efstration said.

The bill does not require a specific type of detection system but gives school districts flexibility in choosing technology.

Local districts including Atlanta public schools and Gwinnett County already have these systems in place.

The measure now moves to the Georgia State Senate for consideration.