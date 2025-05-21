Local

Georgia man charged with sexual exploitation of children

By WSB Radio News Staff
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville man was arrested and faces multiple counts of sexual exploitation of children charges.

BJ Williams of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says in February, 31-year-old Benjamin Gudmundson was being investigated after receiving two cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A search of electronic devices that Gudmundson owned led authorities to the discovery of 10 images of children under the age of 16 engaged in sex acts.

Gudmundson is being held without bond.

