Metro Atlanta man convicted after staging robbery, kidnapping ex-girlfriend

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A federal jury has convicted a man of attacking and abducting his ex-girlfriend in Gwinnett County nearly a decade ago.

U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg says the case began when 39-year-old Alfredo Capote staged a fake robbery at his girlfriend’s Duluth home.

“In 2016, Alfredo Capote and his girlfriend were in a dating relationship. Capote staged a fake robbery at the girlfriend’s home,” Hertzberg said.

Hertzberg described the sequence of events.

“Assaulted her, sexually assaulted her, tied up her 17-year-old son, kidnapped her and took her from that home to another home in Austell and from there to another home in Perry,” Hertzberg said.

Authorities say the woman was eventually able to escape.

“She was able to escape and get to a nearby gas station once they got to Perry,” Hertzberg said.

Investigators say Capote was captured after a nationwide manhunt. At the time of the kidnapping, he was already on pre-trial release.

“At the time that he committed this kidnapping he was actually on pre-trial release in another federal case where he was facing fraud and money laundering charges,” Hertzberg said.

Hertzberg also said the victim, Jokisha Brown, was gunned down three months after her escape in a case that has not been solved. Capote was named a person of interest in her murder.

Hertzberg says the conviction brings some justice to Brown’s family.

Capote is expected to be sentenced in July.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.