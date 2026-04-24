3 indicted in alleged ‘Cop City’ protest attack in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, GA — Three out-of-state protesters are facing new charges nearly four years after an alleged attack connected to protests against Atlanta’s public safety training center.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced the indictment, alleging the suspects targeted the Cobb County office of Brasfield & Gorrie, the contractor on the project.

Carr says the suspects are accused of throwing incendiary devices at the building.

“They threw incendiary devices at the building, damaging property, setting fire to the surrounding land,” Carr said.

Carr says employees were inside the building at the time of the attack.

“Watching as masked individuals with explosives descended on the area,” Carr said.

No one was hurt in the incident.

According to Carr, the attack is one of more than 200 incidents tied to a group opposing the project.

“This is just one of more than 200 incidents in which members of Defend the Atlanta Forest targeted workers, law enforcement, and others associated with this project,” Carr said.

Carr emphasized that while protests are protected, violence is not.

“Everyone has a First Amendment right, but violence and destruction are not speech,” he said.

All three suspects are charged with two counts of criminal damage to property and one count of arson. Carr says each of the individuals is from out of state.

The attorney general’s office also alleges dozens of defendants worked together to try to stop construction of the training center, which protesters have dubbed “Cop City.”

Earlier this year, a Fulton County Superior Court judge dismissed racketeering charges against dozens of defendants. Carr’s office is appealing that decision.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.