Metro Atlanta elementary school names interim principal after former principal was arrested

COBB COUNTY, GA — A metro Atlanta elementary school has named Brett Ward as interim principal for the remainder of the school year following the January DUI arrest of former principal Jill Spiva.

According to the school’s website, Ward is described as a caring and dedicated educator with more than 40 years of service in the district.

School officials said the principal advisory council will provide input in selecting a permanent principal for the next school year.

Spiva was arrested on Jan. 8 after being pulled over near the school and was charged with misdemeanor DUI and other offenses.

The following statement was released by Cobb County Schools:

“Mr. Brett Ward will serve as Addison Elementary’s Interim Principal for the rest of this school year.

You may already know Mr. Ward as a caring and dedicated educator of more than 40 years with Cobb’s schools. During that time, he served as principal at Brown, Smyrna, and most recently, Kennesaw Elementary School.

Most importantly, he is deeply committed to students and families. He believes in strong relationships, open communication, and supporting your child with whatever they need to learn. Mr. Ward’s experience and calm presence will help our school continue moving forward. He is truly excited to serve your children. You will hear directly from Principal Ward and see him at school on Tuesday for his first day.

Additionally, as we look to the next school year, Addison’s Principal Advisory Council will have the chance to give input on the leadership traits and qualities that are important to you! This input will help hire the best principal for your children.

We are grateful to have such an experienced and steady leader willing to step in. Please join in warmly welcoming Mr. Ward to our school!"