Cobb County elementary school principal arrested on DUI charges after crash

COBB COUNTY, GA — A Cobb County elementary school principal and longtime educator is facing charges after allegedly driving under the influence and crashing her car near her school.

Cobb County Police Department say officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Ebenezer and Sandy Plains roads, about a quarter-mile from Addison Elementary School.

Police say Jill Spiva, who serves as principal at Addison Elementary, was at fault in the crash. She was arrested on multiple charges, including DUI and an open container violation.

Authorities say Spiva was booked into the Cobb County Jail and later posted bond.

The Cobb County School District tells WSB it is aware of the investigation but will not comment on Spiva’s employment status.

Spiva has served as principal at Addison Elementary School since 2021 and has worked for the district in various roles since 2001.

WSB Radio’s Austin Eller contributed to this story.