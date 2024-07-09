Metro Atlanta dog park named No. 2 best in the U.S.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Georgia dog park has been named the second best dog park in the USA, according to a new survey by USA Today.

An expert panel selected dog parks across the U.S. and then USA Today voters weighed in on their favorites.

The Newtown Dream Dog Park in Johns Creek came in at No. 2 on the list of ten winners. The 1-acre space has artificial turf, sprinklers, obstacles and water fountains for both pups and people. The park is divided into separate areas for small and large dogs.

The park is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Here’s the full list:

Fiesta Island -- San Diego, California

Newtown Dream Dog Park -- Johns Creek, Georgia

Minto-Brown Island Park -- Salem, Oregon

The Outback at Shelby Farms Park -- Memphis, Tennessee

Jackson Bark -- Chicago, Illinois

The Dog Park at James Island County Park -- Charleston, South Carolina

Beneful Dream Dog Park -- Alabaster, Alabama

Albany Dog Park -- Albany, Oregon

Tompkins Square Dog Run -- New York City, New York

Independence Dog Park -- Independence, Oregon



