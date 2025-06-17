Georgia couple accused of leaving 3 kids inside hot car face charges

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia couple was arrested and face multiple charges after being accused of leaving their three young children inside a hot car.

Coweta County deputies arrested 33-year-old Dehzon Hall and 33-year-old Santana Reynolds for leaving children inside a black Mazda CX-9 by themselves in the Publix parking lot on Glenda Trace.

When police arrived to the parking lot, they found one of the children passed out in the back seat of the car.

Hall and Reynolds face reckless conduct and obstruction charges.

The children were sweating immensely inside the car. The children are now with their grandparents, police say.

Last week, a Snellville father was arrested after being accused of leaving two children inside a hot car at the Cumberland Mall.

Police in Douglasville recently issued a reminder not to leave children inside hot cars to prevent pediatric vehicular heat stroke related deaths.

Pediatric vehicular heat stroke begins when the child’s core body temperature reaches about 104 degrees.

According to Georgia officials, 39 children died from pediatric vehicular heat stroke nationally in 2024, including two children in Georgia.