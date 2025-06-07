Douglasville police issue reminder not to leave kids, pets inside hot cars as summer approaches

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — As summer approaches, the Douglasville Police Department is issuing a public reminder to not leave children or pets in cars to prevent pediatric vehicular heat stroke related deaths.

Pediatric vehicular heat stroke begins when the child’s core body temperature reaches about 104 degrees. According to Georgia officials, 39 children died from pediatric vehicular heat stroke nationally in 2024, including two children in Georgia.

“Heat stroke deaths can occur when a child is either left in or becomes trapped in a vehicle during hot weather. The interior of a car can heat up by 20 degrees in just ten minutes which can cause the child’s body temperature to rise quickly,” Douglasville police say.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in 52% of pediatric vehicular heat stroke cases, the child was “forgotten” by the caregiver. “In more than 29 percent of cases, a child got into the vehicle on their own.“

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a core temperature of about 107 degrees is lethal.

“Don’t leave children or animals alone in an unattended vehicle even for a few moments,” Douglasville police say.

Symptoms of heatstroke vary but may include: