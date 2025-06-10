Local

Georgia father charged after leaving two young children inside hot car at Cumberland Mall

By WSB Radio News Staff
By WSB Radio News Staff

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Snellville father was arrested and faces charges after being accused of leaving his two children inside a hot car in Cobb County.

Cobb County police say after receiving a tip from a witness, two children who were one and two years old were left inside of a parked car at the Cumberland Mall.

Police arrested J’Quawn Dixon and charged him with two counts of second degree cruelty to children.

According to a warrant, police say the children were left alone for more than 40 minutes with no air conditioning in 80 degree weather.

The officers recorded the temperature inside the car where both children were sitting at 104 degrees and 106 degrees respectively.

Both of the children were evaluated at the hospital.

Dixon was released on $10,000 bond.

