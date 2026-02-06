Metro Atlanta city may be close to attracting pro hockey team to area

ALPHARETTA, GA — A metro Atlanta city could be one step closer to attracting a pro hockey team to the region.

Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin told local leaders during his annual State of the City Address that the North Point Mall owner has “engaged” with a local partner.

“To help shape its vision of transforming North Point Mall into an arena searched centric, mixed-use destination,” said Gilvin.

Gilvin says more details will be announced in the next couple of weeks. He says Alpharetta is at a ‘turning point’ with an opportunity to reinvigorate the area around the aging mall.

Alpharetta previously approved a $150,000 feasibility study to explore whether the area could support an NHL team, though the concept faces competition from the $3 billion “Gathering” development in Forsyth County, which has also proposed an arena.