Development group discusses plan to revitalize area around North Point Mall, add sports arena

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A Georgia development group is weighing the idea of revitalizing the area around an old mall in metro Atlanta and potentially build a sports arena.

Alpharetta’s Development Authority says it plans to consider the idea of redeveloping the North Point Mall area to include a sports arena.

Charlie Jewell, the Alpharetta Director of Economic Development, says the convention and visitors bureau is expected to approve money to pay half of the $150,000 cost for a feasibility study.

“Based on that market, does the financials work for a project like that and also, the economic impact of what a project of that nature might do for the city of Alpharetta and Forsyth County as well,” Jewell said.

The Alpharetta’s Development Authority voted to hire project developer CAA Icon to study the area feasibility and potential financial impact of a new mixed-use venue, which many hope could be home to an NHL team.

Jewell adds that CAA Icon will also explore whether the demand to support the revitalization and addition of a sports arena is high enough.

“The authorization would be contingent upon the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau also contributing $75,000 to the contract,” Jewell continued. “To evaluate for essentially a sports and entertainment development in the city.”

Jewell says officials hear that the city of Alpharetta is a “highly attractive place for a professional sports team.

The study could take up to six months to complete. Investing in the study would allow city officials to evaluate the feasibility for that type of project.

The last time Atlanta home to an NHL team was in 2011, when the Thrashers played at the former Phillips Arena.

Atlanta also had another NHL team, the Flames between 1972-1980, until they moved to Calgary in Canada.