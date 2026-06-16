Metro Atlanta church connects students to $5M in scholarship opportunities

STONECREST, GA. — Metro Atlanta-based New Birth Missionary Baptist Church hosted its annual Scholarship Sunday and College & Career Fair this weekend, connecting students across metro Atlanta with colleges, universities and workforce partners.

The event recognized 59 graduates, served about 800 students and engaged more than 1,000 families, according to New Birth Missionary Baptist Church officials.

Organizers said it also highlighted more than $5 million in scholarship opportunities and $180,000 in New Birth scholarships. Workforce Careers offered 400 additional scholarships for students pursuing skilled trades and certification programs.

Nineteen colleges, universities, seminaries, technical schools and workforce partners participated in the event.

The church said the program is designed to connect faith, education and community resources to expand opportunity for students and families.

“Scholarship Sunday represents more than a celebration of academic achievement,” said Senior Pastor Jamal Bryant. “It is a demonstration of what happens when faith, education and community come together to create access and opportunity.”

Clark Atlanta University and South Carolina State University were among institutions highlighted for scholarship partnerships supporting students.

Workforce Careers officials also announced additional scholarships for students pursuing skilled trades and certification programs.

The church said the event continues to serve as a bridge between students and educational opportunities amid rising college costs.

Officials said thousands of students and families engaged with representatives throughout the event.