Metro Atlanta attorney sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion

JOHNS CREEK, GA — A metro Atlanta attorney has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion.

Federal prosecutors said Amjad Ibrahim, 60, of Johns Creek earned substantial income through seven businesses between 2016 and 2019 and concealed that income to avoid paying federal taxes.

Officials said Ibrahim wrote at least 70 checks to himself totaling more than $700,000 as part of the scheme.

Prosecutors said Ibrahim failed to pay approximately $1.5 million in taxes.

“Ibrahim was a licensed attorney fully aware of his legal duty to file returns and pay federal taxes. Rather than meeting his obligations and paying the taxes he owed to the government, he intentionally and deceptively concealed his income,” said Theodore S. Hertzberg.

Ibrahim was sentenced to one year and three months in prison followed by two years of supervised release.

He was also ordered to pay $1,934,115 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service and a $35,000 fine.

Officials said as part of his plea agreement, Ibrahim was required to file back tax returns covering tax years 2016 through 2023.

“This case sends an unmistakable message that if you try to hide income and cheat the tax system, IRS Criminal Investigation will find you,” said Demetrius Hardeman.