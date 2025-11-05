Mayor Dickens hopes to address traffic issues in metro Atlanta area

ATLANTA — After his landslide victory on Tuesday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says the city must find solutions for the terrible traffic motorists face.

Mayor Dickens says too many people are disconnected from where they need to go. He says traffic is not just an issue in Atlanta, it’s a regional problem.

“Lots of folks are just sitting in traffic all over the metro Atlanta,” Mayor Dickens said. “We need to have a regional solution to connectivity and that’s expanding MARTA, improving MARTA.”

Mayor Dickens says too many people are disconnected from where they need to go.

A recent report from the 2025 Urban Mobility Report from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute says the average commuter wasted 87 hours sitting in traffic in 2024, putting the city in the top 10 for traffic congestion among major metros in the United States.

A study also found Thursday ranks as the most congested day for motorists in Atlanta.