Massive water main break in DeKalb County, residents may have little to no water

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are investigating a water main break in DeKalb County Friday morning.

DeKalb County officials said Watershed Management crews are repairing the broken water main on the 800 block of McLendon Drive.

Homes in the immediate area are also at risk of losing power because the main break is causing a power pole to teeter. Some homes have already lost power. McLendon Drive is currently blocked and traffic is being detoured. City Schools of Decatur sent a message to parents saying there’s low or no water in schools and they’re assessing the situation, according to reports from Decaturish.

Residents and businesses in the area may experience little to no water while crews work on repairs.

Officials added drivers in the McLendon Drive area should also expect delays.

It is unclear when the main break will be fixed.

