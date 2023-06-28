Local

Massive fire breaks out at apartment complex in Sandy Springs

Apartment fire in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Firefighters are currently working to put out a massive fire at an apartment complex in Sandy Springs.

On Wednesday, our partners at Channel 2 Action News received calls about a large plume of smoke in the area of North River Parkway.

WSB was over the scene around 12:20 p.m., where flames and black smoke were pouring out of one building’s roof.

The Sandy Springs fire chief has confirmed that no one was hurt.

Stay with 95.5 WSB for the latest on this developing story.


