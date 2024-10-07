Local

MARTA updates long-term parking lot payment systems

The incident happened at the Lenox MARTA station.

ATLANTA — MARTA is introducing an upgraded parking payment system at several of its long-term parking decks on Monday.

The long-term parking decks at Lenox, Lindbergh Center, Dunwoody and Medical Center Stations will all be upgraded.

The upgrades will include new entry and exit gates, ticket dispensers, payment machines, and license plate recognition cameras, offering a more streamlined and secure process for riders.

MARTA says all ten of its long-term parking lots will be upgraded by April 2025.

The costs of the parking decks at Lenox are as follows:

  • Parking at Lenox, Dunwoody, and Medical Center is free for the first 24 hours and $5 per day after
  • Parking at Lindbergh Center is free for the first 24 hours and $8 per day after
