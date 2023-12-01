MARTA preps for massive crowds expected at SEC Championship

If you’re one of the tens of thousands heading to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday for the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide, mass transit might be your best bet.

“Take the train and go to the Mercedes Benz/State Farm Arena/Georgia World Congress Center Station, and you just walk over from there,” MARTA spokesperson Stephany Fisher tells 95.5 WSB.

Fisher adds that MARTA is treating the game like any other big event downtown. Extra trains will be running to handle the massive crowds.

Kickoff for the SEC Championship is scheduled for 4 p.m.

“All rail lines will operate on Saturday schedules, with service beginning at approximately 6 a.m.,” MARTA’s website confirms. “Trains will operate on 10-minute frequencies on the North/South line between Airport and Lindbergh Center Stations & on the East/West line between Ashby and King Memorial Stations.”

Officials add that from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., MARTA “will run a shuttle train between Five Points Station and Mercedes-Benz Stadium/State Farm Arena/GWCC Station to move riders to the stadium.”

