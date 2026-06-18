MARTA outlines safety efforts amid scrutiny over recent violent incidents

ATLANTA — MARTA is responding to increased scrutiny from state and federal officials following several recent violent incidents involving its transit system.

The agency has sent letters to Georgia’s General Assembly, the Federal Transit Administration and the U.S. Department of Transportation outlining steps it says it is taking to improve safety and security.

The eight-page letters, signed by Interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt, were accompanied by audits, attachments and addendums.

According to MARTA, overall crime on the system is down as of June 10 compared to the same period last year, while the number of sworn police officers has increased to 268.

In the letters, Hunt described recent incidents, including a fatal stabbing at the Oakland City Station, as “random acts of senseless violence.”

MARTA officials said the recent spike in violent incidents comes despite what the agency describes as a year-over-year double-digit drop in crime.

The letters also detail MARTA’s ongoing efforts to enhance safety and security programs and acknowledge that additional work remains.

Hunt has previously announced plans to increase security and provide additional funding to assist people experiencing difficulties at MARTA stations.

The agency is cooperating with investigations by state and federal authorities into attacks involving transit workers and passengers.