ATLANTA — Officials are responding to the scene of a fatal crash involving a MARTA bus Monday night.

Atlanta police confirmed there was a fatal accident along Campbellton Road and Honeysuckle Lane. APD said the wreck involved a MARTA bus and another vehicle.

Officials did not say if any passengers were on the bus at the time of the accident.

No word on the victim’s identity or age.

WSB’s Triple Team Traffic reported that there are delays in the area, but no closures.

This is a developing story.