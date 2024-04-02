Local

MARTA bus driver dies after medical emergency, officials say

ATLANTA — A MARTA bus driver died Tuesday morning after a medical emergency, officials said.

Officials said that around 4:30 a.m., a bus driver leaving the garage at the Hamilton E. Holmes Station suffered a medical emergency before crashing into a pole.

No passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The unidentified driver had been with MARTA for 20 years. MARTA said grief counselors will be at the garage on Tuesday to support employees.

The bus sustained minor damage, according to MARTA officials.

