MARTA bus catches fire in Southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Crews are investigating the cause of a fire that officials say destroyed a MARTA bus.

MARTA officials said early Monday morning, crews received reports of a car fire near the intersection of Campbellton Road Southwest and County Line Road Southwest.

When crews arrived, they found a MARTA bus on fire.

According to the investigation, the inside tire of the bus caught on fire and spread to the rear of the bus.

The driver was on his way to the end of the line when the fire occurred. No passengers were on board.

No injuries were reported.

The tire malfunction is under investigation.

