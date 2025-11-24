Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation sets off scramble for her congressional seat

ATLANTA — Marjorie Taylor Greene’s sudden decision to step down from Congress is setting off immediate speculation about who might replace her. Greene, whose resignation becomes effective January 5th, said she “looks forward to a new path ahead,” ending a tenure defined by outspoken politics and a close but recently fractured relationship with President Donald Trump.

Greene’s departure surprised GOP leadership in Georgia, including state and local party officials. David Guldenschuh, vice chair of the Floyd County Republican Party, said he believes the congresswoman simply reached a breaking point in Washington.

“I think she is fed up with Washington and its inability to get anything accomplished,” he said, adding that Greene “has made a decision to let go of what she perceives to be just the dysfunction in Washington, and she’s done as much as she can do there.”

Her decision also follows a public falling-out with Trump over her push to release the Epstein files, as well as frustration that he did not support her potential interest in running for Senate or governor.

With her seat set to open, political maneuvering is already underway. A special election will take place within 30 days of her resignation, igniting what is expected to be a highly competitive race for the deep-red district. State Senator Colton Moore has publicly signaled he is considering entering the contest. On the Democratic side, Shawn Harris, the party’s 2024 nominee has already declared his candidacy.

Guldenschuh said Greene’s exit stunned many within the party but wasn’t entirely unexpected. “I’m personally shocked about it, but I totally understand it because Marjorie has been true to her heart, and we should all have representatives in Washington that way,” he said.

As Greene prepares to leave office, potential contenders are weighing their next steps, and both parties are bracing for a fast-moving special election to fill her seat.

