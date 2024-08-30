Local

Marietta property tax bills coming due. Here’s what to know

By WSBTV

Marietta City Council The Marietta City Council (The Atlanta Journal Constitution)

MARIETTA, Ga. — The City of Marietta said its 2024 property taxes are coming due and you’ll see them in the mail soon.

For homeowners in the city, bills are being sent out to collect what’s owed for both city and Marietta City Schools property taxes.

According to officials, that means you’ll have letters coming by paper copy in the mail over the next week.

Separately, tax bills can be viewed and paid online.

To see how much your taxes to be paid are, you can head online here.

For residents who want to pay their bills online, the link to do so is here.

Paying by paper mail or in-person are also options, but due to “recent challenges in mail delivery,” city officials said they are encouraging payments to be made online or in person.

For 2024 property taxes, payments are due on Halloween by 5 p.m. in person, or by midnight if paying online.

Payments sent by mail must be received in office or postmarked by the due date, Oct. 31.

