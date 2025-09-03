Many call for HHS Secretary to resign amid CDC turmoil

ATLANTA — Democratic lawmakers and former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employees gathered at the Georgia State Capitol this week to show support for the Atlanta-based agency, citing mounting political and organizational challenges.

The rally comes just days after the resignation of three top CDC officials, including Dr. Dan Jernigan, Director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, Director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, and Dr. Deb Houry, Deputy Director for Program and Science. Their departures have raised concerns that recent changes could threaten the CDC’s credibility.

“We need to do everything we can to work with the current administration, but also get folks out there and ask that science be put first, ideology put second, so we can get back to protecting Americans,” Jernigan said.

He described the CDC as suffering “death by a thousand cuts” as staff and resources are reduced.

Around 1,000 current and former health and human services employees signed a letter calling for the resignation of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., citing concerns that recent leadership changes are damaging the agency. Supporters also criticized the dismissal of CDC Director Susan Monarez as further undermining the CDC’s standing.

Monarez being ousted comes after a shooting at the CDC headquarters claimed the life of DeKalb County police officer David Rose last month.

State Senator Elena Parent called for policies rooted in science and transparency, while State Representative Omari Crawford warned, “In today’s climate of misinformation, conspiracy theories, and politically motivated rhetoric, our CDC heroes are under attack.”

In a message to employees Friday, Kennedy said he wants to restore “trust, transparency, and credibility” at the CDC.

Former staff and lawmakers expressed concern that the upheaval risks rolling back years of public health progress at a time when science-based leadership is needed most.

Last week, Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff responded to Monarez being fired with a statement:

“Tonight’s events are yet more evidence that putting a quack like Bobby Kennedy in charge of public health was a grave error. The Trump Administration has been engaged for months in a campaign to destroy the CDC, America’s preeminent disease-fighting agency. The Administration’s extremism and incompetence are putting lives at risk.”

