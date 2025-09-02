Local

Former CDC directors write op-ed to RFK Jr., push back after latest shake up at CDC

By WSB Radio News Staff
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: A man claiming to be part of the candidate's security team was arrested after police discovered he was armed. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — There is more push back after last week’s shake up at the Atlanta-based CDC.

Following the firing of CDC Director Susan Monarez and departure of several other top officials, nine former directors and acting directors of the agency wrote an op-ed published in the New York Times Monday.

A group of both Republicans and Democratic appointees raised concerns about Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s oversight of the Department and the CDC.

CBS News Correspondent Taurean Small reports the op-ed accuses RFK Jr. of weakening the nation’s public health system.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!