Former CDC directors write op-ed to RFK Jr., push back after latest shake up at CDC

ATLANTA — There is more push back after last week’s shake up at the Atlanta-based CDC.

Following the firing of CDC Director Susan Monarez and departure of several other top officials, nine former directors and acting directors of the agency wrote an op-ed published in the New York Times Monday.

A group of both Republicans and Democratic appointees raised concerns about Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s oversight of the Department and the CDC.

CBS News Correspondent Taurean Small reports the op-ed accuses RFK Jr. of weakening the nation’s public health system.