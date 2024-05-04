Manhunt underway after inmate escapes from Newton County hospital

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police, deputies and Georgia State Patrol Troopers are searching for an inmate who escaped from a hospital on Saturday afternoon.

Kendrick Hurst, 34, escaped from Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington.

Hurst was arrested on April 28 on charges of terroristic threats, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction, and several traffic violations.

He is described as being five feet, 10 inches tall and approximately 190 pounds.

When he escaped, he was wearing a bright lime green jumpsuit. He has a lip piercing and face tattoos.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.



