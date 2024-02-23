Man and woman injured in shooting at DeKalb County apartment

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were injured in a shooting inside of their home in DeKalb County on Thursday night.

Police said at 10:37 p.m., officers were called out to Flat Shoals Road about a person shot.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times.

They were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the two victims were inside their apartment when someone shot into the home from outside.

There are no details on a suspect.

Police are still investigating.

