Man with no pants on sexually assaults women at metro Atlanta Kroger, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is facing charges after Cobb County police said he pulled his pants down inside the Kroger on Powers Ferry Road Thursday and groped several women.

One of the victims, who did not want to be identified, said she had her shopping cart near her when she suddenly felt someone touching her from behind. When she turned around, she saw a man standing there completely nude from the waist down.

“The next thing I knew, the man was pushed up against me with no pants or underwear on,” she said. “It was disgusting, honestly. I immediately felt dirty.”

Police said the man, Raquan Mose, sexually touched four different women on their backsides one after the other. A customer found his underwear on the floor in one of the aisles. Police said when they arrested Mose, he was just wearing a long black hoodie, nothing else.

Jasmine Harris is a regular Kroger shopper who said that no matter what, she always checks her surroundings.

“I had a few things and I’m constantly looking behind me to see if maybe somebody would be behind me,” Harris said. “It’s unfortunate that happened to her and the audacity to be out in public doing something like that.”

The victim said you never think something like that is going to happen to you.

“And then it does, and you realize the world is a gross, sick place,” she said.